13-year-old double amputee focused on becoming NFL star

Calder Hodge is a 13-year-old double amputee from Magnolia, Texas with a big goal in life of one day becoming an NFL quarterback.

He is competitive and focused on his dream.

Calder was born without tibia bones. At age 2, his parents made the difficult decision to amputate both of his legs. But that hasn't stopped him from playing football.

"Everybody's going to have doubters at one point in their life," said Calder. "Just so happens that my doubters are a little bit louder, but that means you've got to turn the headphones up a little bit more."

Eyewitness Sports reporter David Nuno surprised Calder with his honorary ESPY Award during training.

"This is awesome," said Calder. "I didn't do anything to deserve an ESPY, but this is a God-given blessing."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
footballhigh school footballsports
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Astros GM, manager fired for sign-stealing during 2017 championship season
Video captures deadly collision involving off-duty LASD detective
Oscars 2020: Full list of nominations
Booker ends presidential bid after polling, money struggles
Homeless at Echo Park Lake reportedly receive clean-up notice
Chase suspect flees, passenger suffers severed leg after Koreatown crash
Baby taken in stolen car found shivering in cold 20 miles away
Show More
Celebrity softball game benefits California Strong
Big Bear bald eagle lays 2nd egg of 2020
Suspect wounded after officer-involved shooting in Montebello
Hundreds in Los Angeles ditch pants for Metro rides
MLK legacy of civil rights still rings true, activists say
More TOP STORIES News