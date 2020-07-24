localish

13-year-old turns bow ties into big business

KATY, TX -- Brice Everhart is only 13 years old, but he looks more like a CEO. Dressed to the nines and carrying a briefcase, this teen has a passion for fashion. He started his menswear line, Vallaire's for Men, at the age of eight.

The young entrepreneur first began his business as a way to help his family financially when his mother became ill and was unable to work. Brice was inspired by his older sister, who is a fashion designer, to begin creating his own custom designs.

Brice began selling his line at business expos and set up a pop-up shop at Houston's Galleria last year. Notable clients include Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner and megachurch pastor T.D. Jakes, and he even gave a lapel pin to former president Barack Obama!

