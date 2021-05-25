localish

3-D murals take you around the world

EMBED <>More Videos

3-D murals take you around the world

ALIEF, Texas -- Houston is one of the most diverse cities in the country, but you can see dozens of different cultures in just a few blocks when you visit Alief.

The International Management District commissioned well-known artist Armando Castelan to create 22 3-D globe murals.

Each one is painted on a two-ton concrete globe in the area. The district worked with Alief ISD to find countries and communities represented in the schools, and Castelan created dozens of murals including India, Vietnam, the Middle East and Texas.

Castelan said, When people see these globes, I hope they see first of all theyre in an area that supports the arts, theyre in an area that supports diversity. And if theyve never been to an art gallery, now they have some artwork right there to enjoy.



You can see more of Castelans artwork on his website or Instagram.

And you can see a map of the globe locations on Houston Mural Map.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
aliefartabc13 plusktrkdiversityabc13 plus alieflocalish
LOCALISH
3-D murals take you around the world
Hold up, Bigfoot Has Moved to the East Coast??
Knicks Superfan Goes to Every Game For Heartwrenching Reason
Alief proud! The bond of Blood Bros. BBQ
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Reward in search for Aiden Leos' killer triples to $150K
'Our America: A Year of Activism' | WATCH LIVE
Half of US adults now fully vaccinated against COVID-19: CDC
Moment of silence marks year since murder of George Floyd
Riverside County doctors treating just 38 COVID cases
Dogs may be able to sniff out COVID infections, research suggests
Gunshots heard near George Floyd Square ,hours before scheduled festival
Show More
Police chase: Suspect evades cops at 100 mph
Los Angeles ranked worst city for mosquitos
Video shows woman inside Texas zoo's monkey exhibit
4 CA counties change reopening tiers
House Republican leaders condemn Taylor Greene over Holocaust comments
More TOP STORIES News