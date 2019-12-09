surprise

Classmates Make Dana's LAST Wish Come True

Dana Kennon has been suffering through Stage 4 cancer for just over 2 years now. She posted on Facebook saying that her bucket list before she dies is to see the holiday lights at Disneyland one last time with someone who has never been, so that she could experience it through their eyes. Her high school classmate who she hadn't seen in 30 years, Nancy Juetten, saw the post and gathered other high school classmates to raise the funds to make her wish come true.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimhigh schooldisneydisneylanddisney+ streaming servicesurprisecancerlocalish
SURPRISE
Father of bride surprises couple with epic flash mob at wedding
Young Musician Gets the Surprise of a Lifetime
SPONSORED: Young Folklorico dancers in Sun Valley get brand new costumes
Classmates step in to help boy bullied over his clothes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Claremont nativity scene depicts holy family as caged refugees
LIVE: House Judiciary Committee holds Trump impeachment hearing
Kidnapped OC jewelry store owner found tied up, beaten
Walmart apologizes for sweater showing Santa with cocaine
Zillow will buy your LA, Orange county home
Collins blasts Schiff for no-show at House impeachment hearings
Bystanders stop man trying to steal wheelchair with woman sitting in it
Show More
Vanna White to host 'Wheel of Fortune' beginning Monday
Led by 'Marriage Story,' Netflix dominates Golden Globe noms
1 injured after blaze erupts at San Bernardino apartment complex
Miss South Africa crowned Miss Universe 2019 winner
Autopsy planned for Monday for Chicago-born rapper Juice WRLD
More TOP STORIES News