321 Coffee celebrates grand reopening at State Farmers Market in Raleigh

Raleigh nonprofit 321 Coffee which employs individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities is making a Carolina Comeback.

It celebrates a grand reopening and expansion of its space at the State Farmers Market in Raleigh, NC. NCSU student Lindsay Wrege started 321 Coffee in 2016. Wrege now employs 21 people and says the coronavirus pandemic created the opening for expansion when the business next door closed and moved out of the Farmers Market. With the addition of roasting, Wrege expects to be able to add even more job opportunities. 321 Coffee also plans to offer a subscription service for delivery of their roasted coffee to homes and offices.
