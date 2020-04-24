localish

3D Artist Inspires Girls by Highlighting Black Beauty

CHICAGO -- 3D artist Tyler Clark creates pieces highlighting important figures in the black community. Tyler's work is focused around women empowerment and self-love.

She highlights black women with the hope of inspiring young girls to appreciate black culture and see themselves in a positive light.

"I love the culture, I love our beauty, I love our accents, I love the melanin. I think there's so much I can capture with my paintbrush," Clark said.

The mixed media artist incorporates hair, fabric and jewelry into her pieces for a 3D effect.

"We have different skin complections, different hair textures and there's an endless possibility of different combinations and permutations of what my art could look like when it pertains to black women," Clark explained.

Her work is displayed at Essence magazine's headquarters, Common's Art in Motion school on Chicago's South Side, and she even created a piece for Chance the Rapper's wedding.

Her next project? A tribute to Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gigi, who died in a helicopter crash in southern California earlier this year.

For more information, visit @inspirebytyler on Instagram!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoartafrican americansstroke of geniuslocalish
LOCALISH
Step-by-step tutorial to cut men's hair during quarantine
Creative small businesses adapt to coronavirus outbreak
NJ restaurant feeds frontline workers the best of Puerto Rican cuisine
This woman is sewing fabric masks and donating them to medical workers
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: Gov. Newsom holds daily briefing
SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend
Don't inject disinfectants, Lysol warns as Trump raises idea
FDA warns of risks with Trump-promoted malaria drug
LA County fatalities from COVID-19 grow to 797
Mount Baldy opens despite being deemed non-essential business
Trump speculates on research into sunlight, disinfectant to fight coronavirus
Show More
Trump signs bill with nearly $500B more in COVID-19 aid
US novel coronavirus deaths surpass 50,000
Judge tosses California ammunition purchase law
Dolphins glow as they swim in bioluminescent waves in OC - VIDEO
CA won't force 10-cent grocery bag charge amid COVID-19 outbreak
More TOP STORIES News