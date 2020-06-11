4 Pearland teens create free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors

PEARLAND, Texas -- Four high school friends from Pearland, Texas, are helping neighbors who are most at risk during the virus outbreak.

When the pandemic started, Nikil Vijayan, Ahmed Alcassab, Viren Govin, and Savindu Wimalasooriya noticed that curbside pickup orders at the grocery stores were backed up for one or two weeks.

So they formed Teens 4 Help, a free grocery delivery service for elderly and at-risk neighbors.

The teens started a website, where anyone can fill out a grocery list and pay for their groceries using Venmo, CashApp or PayPal.

They've also decided to expand the service to others who live in the areas based on the map on their website, but those who are at a higher risk are given a priority.

On June 1, the teens were awarded a certificate of congressional recognition by Rep. Pete Olson.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pearlandcommunity strongmore in commoncoronavirusktrkpandemicteenagersgrocery storefeel goodlocalishcovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Racist tirade launched at Asian woman exercising in Torrance park
1.5 million more laid-off workers seek unemployment benefits
Mayor Garcetti disagrees with protesters' calls for defunding LAPD
Vanessa Bryant gets tattoos honoring Kobe, Gianna
LA County gyms, museums, other businesses allowed to reopen
Terrell Owens organizes rally near LA Forum
Some UCLA students defend suspended professor's refusal to reschedule exam over protests
Show More
Dow sinks 1,800 as COVID-19 cases rise, deflating optimism
Orange County mall reopens months after coronavirus closure
Rams' Robert Woods advances social justice conversation
Top military officer says he was wrong to join Trump church walk
Disneyland Resort announces plan to begin phased reopening
More TOP STORIES News