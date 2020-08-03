Houston family adopts 5 siblings separated through foster system

HOUSTON, Texas -- Andi and Thomas Bonura always knew they wanted a large family. After struggling to get pregnant and losing a child, they were able to have three kids of their own - Joey, Sadie and Daphne. But the Bonura family still had love to give.

The Houston, Texas family decided to foster a child and went through the long process to be approved with the DePelchin Children's Center.

A few months later, they were there when Bryson was born.

The couple then learned Bryson had four other siblings in the foster system and adopted him, Gabi, David, Carter and Thomas.

The adoption process was delayed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but they officially became a family over a Zoom ceremony a few months ago.


The family of 10 is full of love and joy, and say they have everything they could ever want.

"We would rather live poor in a small house that was full of love, rather than a big, luxurious house, empty with no kids," Thomas said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonfamilyall goodadoptionktrkfeel goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Apple Fire scorches 26,450 acres in Riverside County
Victims of fiery Thousand Oaks crash identified
3 Marines from Southland presumed dead in accident
Fatal wrong-way crash prompts closure of EB 210 Fwy in La Crescenta
Stanford student sheds light on farmworker wages in viral tweet about summer job
Students in San Bernardino resume online classes Monday
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson part of group buying XFL for $15M
Show More
Firefighters battling 200-acre blaze in Gorman
LAX launches travel safety ambassador program
Tropical Storm Isaias near hurricane strength as it tracks toward Carolinas
Georgia teen lost both parents to COVID-19 days apart
Naya Rivera: Fans attend vigil honoring actress
More TOP STORIES News