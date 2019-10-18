6-year-old girl battling cancer becomes honorary officer

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a cancer battle once again.

A rare kidney cancer in children is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded.

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland, Texas called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport, Texas police uniform made especially for Abigail.

Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.

"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
3.7-magnitude earthquake strikes Compton, USGS says
1 killed in downtown Los Angeles shooting, LAPD says
SoCal Edison narrows scope of customers potentially impacted by power shutoffs
El Chapo's son released after capture as violence erupts in Sinaloa
World's 1st female spacewalking team makes history
Michael Jordan opens low-income medical clinic in NC
Lady Gaga falls off stage with fan during concert
Show More
New cameras across OC hillsides to help firefighters battle wildfires
3.8-magnitude earthquake strikes near Ridgecrest
GoFundMe page to help family of Santa Ana girl, 10, who took own life
California unveils nation's first statewide Earthquake Early Warning System
Chocolate chip cookies equivalent to drug addiction in brain: Study
More TOP STORIES News