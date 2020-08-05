localish

6-year-old Castro Valley-native Andy Soulard raises over $200K to help save Oakland Zoo

By Chris Bollini & Victoria Vallecorse
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. -- Six-year-old Castro Valley native Andy Soulard was heartbroken to hear that the Oakland Zoo may need to shut down permanently.

Her love for animals sparked a monthlong mission to raise money to save one of her favorite places.


She started off the fundraiser by donating the $5 she received from the Tooth Fairy. After that, the donations came pouring in. For donations over $25, Andy would send a handmade bracelet to the contributor.

Today, Andy has sent out over 800 bracelets and amassed over $223,000.


After struggling financially due to closure amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Oakland Zoo has now been able to reopen.
