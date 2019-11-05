6-year-old girl battling cancer becomes honorary officer

Abigail Arias is 6 years old and fighting a cancer battle once again.

A rare kidney cancer in children is back with a vengeance and this time doctors are telling the family there's no cure.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they bonded.

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland, Texas called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport, Texas police uniform made especially for Abigail.

Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.

"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.

NOV. 5, 2019

Abigail passed away on Nov. 5, surrounded by her family and friends.

"Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Chief Garivey wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family calls for justice in triple fatal Long Beach crash
Borderline shooting: Victim's family reflects on anniversary
Sherman Oaks hit-and-run: Man left for dead as dozens drive by
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
LAX to expand rideshare pickup lot amid complaints
LeBron building housing for families at his hometown school
Photos detail inmates' escape from CA jail
Show More
2 high school football players go viral after praying at game
Brush fire starts after vehicle goes over Hwy. 39 in Angeles National Forest
Borderline shooting: Sgt. Ron Helus' widow reflects 1 year later
Man stabbed to death over Popeyes chicken sandwich: Police
'Dancing with the Stars' sees another surprise elimination
More TOP STORIES News