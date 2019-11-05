7-year-old who battled cancer remembered for her toughness, spirit

Abigail Arias touched the lives of thousands across the country with her battle with an incurable form of cancer.

Abigail was first diagnosed with stage 4 Wilms' tumor in February 2017. She began treatment at Texas Children's Hospital, where she went through 90 rounds of chemotherapy, in addition to eight consecutive days of radiation and surgery to remove the tumor.

But the cancer returned in April 2018.

The rare kidney cancer in children was back and this time doctors told the family there was no cure.

This past December, the Arias family met Freeport Police Chief Ray Garivey and they developed a special bond

Abigail told him that when she grows up, she wants to be a police officer.

Wanting to fulfill her wish, he reached out to an organization in Pearland, Texas called Cop Stop and asked for a custom Freeport, Texas police uniform made especially for Abigail.
Abigail was sworn in on Feb. 7, surrounded by loved ones and officers from several different agencies around Texas.

"Her spirit, her toughness, her will to survive, that's what (we believe in)," Garivey said.

Abigail passed away on Nov. 5, surrounded by her family and friends.

"Her love, compassion, and most importantly, her magnanimous spirit, will live on for generations to come," Chief Garivey wrote.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LAX's pickup system implements lot expansion
Family remembers son on 1-year anniversary of Borderline shooting
Suspect in custody for killing of 9 Americans in Mexico ambush
Borderline Shooting: Victim's mother gets messages from daughter
IE teen has life-threatening complications from vaping
California DMV revealed private information on 3,200 drivers
Coroner: Porn star Jessica Jaymes died of seizure, alcohol abuse
Show More
Spanos says Chargers not bolting for London
Diamond Bar teen raises awareness for pediatric cancer
9 members of American family, including babies, killed in Mexico
Former LAPD Chief Beck eyed for Chicago PD job, sources say
Affordable housing advocates fight proposed Clippers arena in Inglewood
More TOP STORIES News