localish

Meet 90-year-old Enzo Carnaroli, the "Miracle Man" who defeated COVID-19.

MEDIA -- Some are calling him the "Miracle Man, that's because 90-year-old Enzo Carnaroli has defeated COVID-19.

"I'm going to see him today and I'm going to take him home," said his wife, Joan Carnaroli. "And that's all I care about."




The emotional homecoming started at Riddle Hospital in Delaware County. Joan rushed her husband to the hospital once he woke up with a fever.


But given their extreme precaution and self-quarantining, she thought it was only a urinary tract infection. After a long three weeks of uncertainty and loneliness, the loving couple has finally reunited.

Thanks to a courageous spirit and a team of talented nurses with Mainline Health, Enzo scored a figurative K.O. in his most recent frightening fight.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
media boroughwpviall goodfeel goodlocalish
LOCALISH
This isn't where you'd expect to see an Opera performance
10-year-old boy who underwent brain surgery welcomed home with 'Star Wars' party
Free Jiujitsu classes for law enforcement
Houston designer makes quinceañera dreams come true
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chino carjacking suspects arrested after shooting, chase
Biden, Trump both pull out of virtual town hall debate
IE woman calls 911 over mask dispute with store employee
Fact Check: Kamala Harris, Mike Pence debate
Instead of a tip, server finds "MASK" written on receipt
Coachella festival dates to be pushed back again
Persian music master Shajarian who backed Iran protests dies
Show More
Newsom: 'No hurry' to let theme parks reopen
Pence, Harris clash over COVID-19 in VP debate
Live COVID updates from public health, elected officials
Medical journal blasts US leadership's failed COVID-19 response
How to make sure your mail-in ballot is counted
More TOP STORIES News