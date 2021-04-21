glam lab

'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'

By Johanna Trupp
EMBED <>More Videos

'90s-style looks inspired by Freeform's 'Cruel Summer'

New York, NY -- I love any reason to delve back into butterfly clips and tattoo chokers but Freeform's new show "Cruel Summer" was an especially fun occasion for a throwback dress-up.

"Cruel Summer" is a psychological thriller produced by Jessica Biel that takes place in the early to mid 1990s. A popular high school girl suddenly goes missing and an overlooked classmate seems to become popular overnight and seemingly takes her place. It's juicy! I couldn't stop watching and I can't wait for the next episode.

I was born in 1990 so I do have a sense of the decade's fashions. However, the show specifically takes place between 1993 and 1995. In those years, I believe my mom was still dressing me mainly in dresses and clogs. So, to get some true fashion inspiration, I spoke with someone who curated the looks for the show.

Brooke Wilson was a costume buyer and assistant designer for multiple "Cruel Summer" episodes. She shared exactly what I would need to do to channel the decade and the main characters. After that, it was time for some vintage finds! I asked the staff at 2nd Street, a second-hand clothing store known for one-of-a-kind pieces, to pull me some looks.

Check out the full "Glam Lab" episode for some easy '90s-inspired looks and check out Freeform's "Cruel Summer" for the full experience, now streaming on Hulu!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkmanhattanbeautyfreeformglam labfashionthrift storewabcbeauty & lifestylelocalishvintage
GLAM LAB
How to get glowing red carpet skin just like the celebs
From cleaning bathrooms to owning the #1 lash salon in NYC
Hungover? Beauty tips to get you through the day
Instantly remove sun burn damage from your face in 10 minutes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Dodger Stadium's 'fully vaccinated fan section' to debut Saturday
Police kill Ma'Khia Bryant, 16, who attacked 2 with knife
LAX now offering 1-hour COVID-19 tests
Jury's swift verdict for Derek Chauvin in George Floyd's death: Guilty
Woman glues eye shut after using what she thought were eye drops
Civil rights activist Connie Rice reacts to Chauvin verdict
Getty Villa reopens after yearlong closure
Show More
White House offers new tax credit to help spur vaccinations
Police decline to release bodycam video in Orange mass shooting
DOJ announces police probe day after George Floyd case verdict
National Crime Victims' Rights Week: Tensions flare at rally
Here's how long Derek Chauvin could spend in prison
More TOP STORIES News