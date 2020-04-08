community

Gym brings weights to their members despite closing their doors

After fitness centers across the country closed up shop amid the coronavirus outbreak, one Orange County, California, gym is helping its members stay physical while distancing.

"At Strength Co., we're bringing the weights to the people," head coach Mike Minigell said.

Over the last two weeks, The Strength Co. has broken down, delivered and set up home gyms at the homes of over 90 members and counting.

"I don't know how long the gyms will be closed," owner Grant Broggi said. "I want people to keep lifting. I want them to know that we care about them and I want people to know they need to stay strong."

In order to keep clients active and business thriving, The Strength Co. is offering online coaching sessions.

"We're bringing racks out and getting people online via Zoom to film their workouts," Minigell said. "We're going to be coaching people in small group classes where everyone will be connected through the internet."

Once The Strength Co. depleted its supply of fitness equipment at its locations in Costa Mesa and Villa Park, the staff started building their own equipment. The gym posted video tutorials on its YouTube channel, walking viewers through step-by-step instructions on how to build a bench press and squat rack.

"We're family," Minigell said. "We want everyone to stay safe and continue social distancing but there's no excuse not to be strong during these times."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
orange countyfitnessgymmore in commoncoronaviruscommunitylocalishcovid 19
COMMUNITY
Pasta for ALL! For every amount of pasta they sell, they donate an equal amount.
Silver Lake restaurant owner pays rent for mother facing eviction
'Tamron Hall Show' talks COVID-19 daily.
Atomic Creamery pays it forward amid coronavirus crisis
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA businesses to wear masks
Case against Mexican megachurch leader dismissed
Coronavirus stimulus checks: Financial planner explains what to expect
1,000+ flights from COVID-19 affected countries flew into LAX while virus spread
Celebrated singer-songwriter John Prine dies from coronavirus
Poll: Millions of Americans falling further into debt
Coronavirus updates: Live events
Show More
COVID-19 update: LA County expands test capacity, death toll rises
LA County residents urged to skip grocery shopping this week
Police arrest teen accused of threatening to spread COVID-19
COVID-19: Allstate, American Family to return $800M to customers
Coronavirus: LA City Council introduces rent assistance program
More TOP STORIES News