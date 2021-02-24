A queer, Black, female Rabbi's fight for racial equity in Judaism

By Christian Todd
Elon, NC -- "People tell me I'm not Jewish because I'm Black."

Rabbi Sandra Lawson is one of the world's first openly queer Black female rabbis.


Having faced discrimination in her profession, Rabbi Lawson is helping pave the way for Jewish people of color.

She views her presence in leadership roles in the Jewish community as representing a tangible example of racial justice.


With at least one Black student in every rabbinical school in the country, she believes representation in the clergy is long overdue. It is her prerogative to do what she describes as her part, for the next generation of rabbis. This is her story in her own words.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nclgbtqjewishrace in americalocalishwtvdrace and culture
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fry's Electronics permanently closing all stores
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering after SoCal car crash
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
'A Touch of Disney' event coming to Disney California Adventure
VIDEO: Tennessee woman jumps into frozen pool to rescue dog
CA couple finds stolen EDD money, gets tax bill
Fauci: NIH to study 'long-haul' COVID symptoms
Show More
Federal judge says California can enforce net neutrality law
Dwyane Wade golfed with Tiger Woods day before crash
Deputy on scene describes Tiger Woods as 'lucid and calm'
Family: Navy vet died after police placed knee on his neck
160 CEOs urge lawmakers to pass $1.9T COVID relief bill
More TOP STORIES News