BREAKING NEWS
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Excessive Heat Watch
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Los Angeles
Orange County
Inland Empire
Ventura County
California
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
Live Video
Politics
Investigations
Consumer
Health & Food
Weather
Entertainment
Sports
Localish
Community
Pets
Automotive
Station Info
#ABC7Eyewitness Tips
TV Listings
ABC7/Contact
Meet the News Team
Jobs/Internships
shows
Vista L.A.
Newsmakers
LAFF TV
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Localish LA: AIDS Walk Los Angeles 2020 edition
KABC
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
hiv
health
aids
localish show (lsh)
aids walk
community
localish
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pilot landing at LAX reports 'guy in jetpack' flying near plane
Grocery stores across California now required to limit indoor capacity
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
Amazon approved by FAA to deliver packages via drone
Will LA County beaches once again close over holiday weekend?
California bill to strip badges from 'bad officers' fails
Merced County school teacher subjected to racial slurs during Zoom call, police say
Show More
Third coronavirus vaccine reaches final US testing
Suspect arrested in murder of young basketball star from Compton
OC parents frustrated without direction for in-person learning
Live updates: Coronavirus briefings from local and elected officials
Calif. lawmakers pass bill to stop racist 911 calls
More TOP STORIES News