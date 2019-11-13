Amazing service dog predicts seizures, can comfort or get help

EVESHAM TOWNSHIP -- This special service dog is helping to reduce the number of seizures a disabled man gets per day.

Giovani Corporan, 20, was born with several genetic issues at birth that caused him to have an average of 78 seizures per day.

His family has tried everything to get his seizures under control, but nothing worked until they found a dog named Wrangler. Wrangler connected to Gio instantly and now they are bonded like no other.

The dog is able to sense when Gio is about to have a seizure and alert his family as well as calm Gio down to help prevent the seizure. Since getting Wrangler, Gio has improved everyday, and his family is able to rest easier knowing they have Wrangler if anything goes wrong.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
eveshamall goodlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | Impeachment hearing witness says Trump pushed for Biden probe
1 dead in deputy-involved shooting at East LA school
Police investigating 3rd threat targeting CSULA in less than 2 weeks
F-117 stealth fighter arrives for display at Reagan Library
$75 Costco coupon on social media is a scam, company says
Sex offender accused in carjacking, assault in Covina
$30K reward offered for information in deadly Long Beach shooting
Show More
MLB expands investigation into Astros stealing pitching signs in 2017
Philly daddy-daughter dance goes viral, catches celebs' attention
Suspects captured on video robbing Nike store in Redlands
Robber sends woman crashing down escalator at Houston mall
Family wants autism symbol added to driver's licenses
More TOP STORIES News