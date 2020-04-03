community

The LA Zoo is preparing animals and staff for COVID-19

The closure of public spaces, due to the coronavirus pandemic, has led to interesting times at the Los Angeles Zoo. While zoo employees continue to report to work and care for the animals, they're noticing some unique behaviors.

"It's been very interesting to see the behavior of the animals. Animals that don't usually pay much attention to the crowds, all of the sudden, if you're in a public space, they'll come up to the fence and look at you. And sometimes even vocalize," said Beth Schaefer, Director of Animal Programs at the Los Angeles Zoo. "The animals really seem to miss the people."

Zoo staff is also taking preventative measures with animals that could possibly be susceptible to COVID-19, such as great apes."

Because they're so closely related to us, we're not interacting with them closer than 6 feet," said Schaefer. "So we have implemented basically the same social distancing that we do with humans."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesmore in commoncoronavirusla zoofamilycommunitylocalishcovid 19
COMMUNITY
SoCal food and beverage workers make free pasta for hospitality workers
World Autism Awareness Day: What is Light it Up Blue?
Dating apps see surge in connections during stay-at-home order
Boba tea shop in Little Tokyo gives back during coronavirus outbreak with free lunches to those in need
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Second Riverside County deputy dies from COVID-19
Daily White House coronavirus task force briefing: LIVE
Critical care workers at LA hospitals describe emergency departments as a 'battle zone'
Coronavirus updates: Live events
COVID-19 update: LA County cases rise to 4,566
SoCal COVID-19 survivor donates his plasma to OC patient in critical need
Coronavirus news update: Friday, April 3
Show More
Surfers defy closure of beach near Pacific Palisades
Some in US may not get stimulus checks until August. Here's why.
Legendary singer Bill Withers dies at 81
Corona beer stops production due to pandemic
COVID-19: Staying at home is more challenging for special needs families
More TOP STORIES News