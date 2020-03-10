The art and passion of Argentine tango arrives in New Jersey

PRINCETON, New Jersey -- The romantic beats of tango have made their way from the streets of Buenos Aires, Argentina to Princeton, New Jersey.

"Argentine tango has music that is very passionate and you develop a connection with the person you are dancing with. You may not know, but you get in their embrace and feel the music. It's just magical," said Catherine Sexton, a tango dancer.

With the help of Michael Nadtochi, owner of the Argentine Tango Academy of New York & New Jersey and a professional dance instructor with more than two decades of experience, the group "tangueros" learn passionate and delicate moves of tango.

"I teach people how to communicate with body language. The language of tango and how to listen to the music and put the pieces of the puzzle together," said Nadtochi.

Nadtochi, who began dancing at the age of ten in Moscow, Russia, has taught and competed in tango competitions internationally in countries like Italy, Denmark, England, Scotland, Turkey, Korea, Taiwan, and Canada.

His classes, which include individuals of all ages and dance experience, are taught weekly in New Jersey and New York.

"You don't need an Argentinian passport to dance tango. Music is the universal language," said Nadtochi.

----------


Contact Community Journalist Miguel Amaya
Submit a tip to Miguel
Follow Miguel on Facebook
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Twitter
Follow @Miguelabc7NY on Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new jerseypumpedfitnesscommunity journalistdancelocalishoriginals
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal storm: Semi hydroplanes on 10 Fwy in Colton
Baby dies at hospital after possible DUI crash; 2 other children critical
Coronavirus SoCal updates: New case reported in Los Angeles County
SOCAL STORM: Heavy rain falling over region Tuesday, Wednesday
13-year-old fatally struck by vehicle in South Los Angeles
US Marine killed in Iraq identified as Simi Valley man
Coronavirus: Here are answers to most common questions
Show More
Coronavirus: Disney ramps up sanitation at US theme parks
El Pollo Loco offers free endless tacos at Burbank location
University of La Verne former student arrested for threats
Mich. primary could make or break Sanders' campaign
13 CSUN students self-isolating for possible coronavirus exposure
More TOP STORIES News