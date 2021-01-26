localish

At Groovy Smoovies, you can get your smoothie while watching a movie

Film producer and writer Antonne Jones wanted to open up a place where he could combine his love of movies and smoothies, which led to Groovy Smoovies, a classic movie-themed smoothie shop located in the historic district of Haddonfield, New Jersey.

Groovy Smoovies offers eight movie-inspired smoothies and various fruit combo drinks. Prepare to be entertained; they always have classic movies playing!


Groovy Smoovies | Facebook | Instagram
223 Kings Highway, Haddonfield, NJ 08033
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
haddonfieldwpvibite sizelocalish
LOCALISH
102-year-old shares the secret to her longevity
How to deal with 'Mask-Ne' and chapped lips this winter
Long Island woman sets up tables with free food for the community
Principal runs ultra marathon to thank Aldine ISD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kobe Bryant's legacy growing 1 year after his death
Kobe Bryant remembered as a family man, good neighbor
CA lifts regional stay-at-home order. Here's what that means for SoCal
California to centralize vaccines, base eligibility on age
Kobe Bryant crash: Bill introduced to mandate helicopter safety
WATCH TODAY: CA to make changes to vaccine and reopening tiers
COVID-19 herd immunity explained
Show More
CA nurses, doctors, and lawmakers question move to open up.
Target giving $200M worth of bonuses to employees
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell banned from Twitter
Target drops coconut milk over monkey labor allegations
Winter storm brings snow to Las Vegas
More TOP STORIES News