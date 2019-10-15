Balance your favorite IPA While Holding a Yoga Pose

Ever wanted to drink beer and do yoga at the same time?



At this Yoga studio in Long Beach, you can! The Federal bar in downtown Long Beach hosted it's first Beer and Yoga event with great turnout. Participants were curious to discover the impact their beer consumption would have on their ability to focus and stretch. Many participants were happily surprised that their beer consumption actually helped their muscles to relax and flex more easily. Although there was a lot of beer consumed during this yoga class none of it was spilled or wasted on anyone's yoga mat.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yogabeerlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Uber passenger fatally struck by CHP vehicle on 101 Fwy
Father, son hit and killed while crossing street in OC remembered
New CA law gives child sex abuse survivors more time to file lawsuits
New CA laws expand rights for undocumented immigrants
Saddle Ridge Fire evacuees return to destroyed, damages homes
Sandalwood Fire: Firefighters reach full containment of deadly blaze
Saddleridge Fire: Singed rabbit recovering after fleeing from fire
Show More
Suspect surrenders in Sylmar after erratic CHP chase
Disney lists 'basically everything' you can watch on Disney Plus
Inglewood home prices soar 63 percent: Report
Creepy dolls and pickled snakes: Explore the spookiest art gallery in Long Beach
Special-Fit gym helps kids with special needs get fit
More TOP STORIES News