"Like most great ideas, it started as a group of friends drinking. And we looked around and were like, oh my god there's money on the walls." Jennifer Knox is the owner of Sand Bar, a beloved community bar in Tybee Island, Georgia. When the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to lock the doors, she wanted to make sure that her employees got paid, so they took over $3k worth of dollar bills off the walls.
Bar owner takes $3k worth off walls to pay employees
LOCALISH BUSINESS
