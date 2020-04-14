In The Community

Community sing-alongs help parents and kids cope during COVID-19 crisis

Small businesses everywhere have had to scramble to find ways to stay afloat during the pandemic. Bebu Music, a husband and wife run children's music and entertainment company in Los Angeles, decided to take their classes online. But they also wanted to offer their online community free sing-alongs to help parents cope and keep their little ones entertained and educated.

"We're very much into edu-tainment, that nice balance of education and entertainment," said Frankie Z, musician and co-founder of Bebu Music.

"It's really masked into every song that we do. You're learning about body parts. You're learning about numbers, about colors," said Bebu Music co-founder and musician Lucia Marco. And all of these things are intertwined with the entertainment experience."

Although the entrepreneurial couple has adapted well to "stay at home" orders, it didn't come without effort.

"The hard part is that nobody was prepped. It's not like we said 'hey, let's transition to an online platform and here's A, B and C.' It's just like overnight, you have to change your whole business."
