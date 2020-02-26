Chinese food

Beijing Bargain: $45 Peking duck feast

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- Duck, duck, DEAL! Check out this multi-course Peking Duck dinner that's making us hungry. A whole duck, fried rice, plus soup with a price tag you won't believe: $45--perfect for sharing. The duck is carved up table-side and served with bao, plus vegetables for garnish and sauce.

After each duck is carved up, what's left is rolled back into the kitchen, chopped up and used in the fried rice and soup preparations.

With a deal this good, if you're looking to dig in on a weekend, you better call ahead and put a duck on hold!

Sun Wah BBQ features a variety of Hong Kong style Chinese dishes so feel free to explore other parts of the menu, too.

Sun Wah BBQ
5039 N Broadway
Chicago, IL 60640
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagouptownfoodduckchinese food
CHINESE FOOD
Celebrate Lunar New Year at Palette Tea House
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
The First Jianbing Shop in Chicago
Lunar New Year events in Southern California
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Super Tuesday: CA voters to cast ballot in reshaped presidential field
Norco wildfire burns 40 acres after erupting in Santa Ana River bottom
How to find the nearest polling place on Super Tuesday
Washington state reports 7th death from COVID-19 virus
Sheriff: 8 deputies took unauthorized photos of Kobe Bryant crash site
Super Tuesday 2020: Biden looks to blunt Sanders' rise
Incumbent Jackie Lacey faces 2 challengers in race for LA County DA
Show More
LA Metro not changing cleaning practices amid coronavirus concerns
1 killed, another injured after violent crash during chase in OC
VIDEO: LA DA's husband pulls gun on BLM protesters
LA Metro, Lyft offering free rides to the polls on Election Day
Federal Reserve cuts benchmark rate by half-point
More TOP STORIES News