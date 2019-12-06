Eat the same ice cream as Beyonce at Hank's in Houston

Hank's Ice Cream has been serving fresh, handmade ice cream to Houstonians since 1985.

Among those who have eaten there? Beyonce, Mary Lou Retton and a host of Houston Texans and Oilers!

Hank's has all of your traditional flavors, but they really turn things up during the holidays, as sweet potato, egg nog and peppermint ice cream are all added to their menu.

And perhaps best of all, this ice cream shop is all about family. Hank's daughter carries her father's legacy onward.

Watch the story above.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncelebrityfoodbeyoncerestaurantice cream
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pensacola shooting suspect was Saudi student; 4 dead: Officials
Mountain lion seen prowling in Simi Valley after dog killed
UPS truck driver killed in Florida shootout identified
Teen migrant dies from flu in border patrol cell: VIDEO
Irvine Lake has trout for first time in three years
City Council to declare LA 'Welcoming City' for refugees
Monterey Park school sees extra security after gun found near campus
Show More
LA man dies after being struck by 3 hit-run drivers
Chase with stolen UPS truck ends with shootout, 4 dead
Uber reports more than 3,000 sexual assaults on rides in 2018
Students behind viral remix of 'Truth Hurts' meet Lizzo
Suspect killed by deputies in IE linked to death of bail bondsman in Moreno Valley
More TOP STORIES News