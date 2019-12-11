food

The Holiday Menu at Disneyland Is out of This World

Plan on visiting the Disney Festival of Holiday and Lights? The Festival of Holidays blends traditions and your favorite holiday dishes! The menu now incorporates different guest traditions into the holiday eats. Don't worry if you are plant based, there are tasty holiday dishes for you too! Karl Schmid, host of On the Red Carpet, was eager to try the plant based shepards upside down pie and rate it for the vegan and vegetarians visiting the parks this holiday season. Make sure to purchase the Sip and Savor pass, which is the best way to try eight of the holiday dishes at an affordable price!

For more information visit:Festival Foods Marketplace
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
anaheimholidayfooddisneylandlocalish
FOOD
Brioche Donuts with Hawaiian flavors
San Francisco restaurant takes matcha to the next level
Spam Fries will be your new guilty pleasure
Pillsbury rolls out Lucky Charms cookie dough
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Burbank police respond to device resembling pipe bomb
Sex assault victim's brother chases down suspect in OC
Downey holiday display targeted by thieves again
OC transit officials consider converting carpool lanes to toll lanes
Lancaster considers ban on feeding homeless in public
LA County Democrats endorse Gascón over Lacey in DA race
Police investigating fatal stabbing of 62-year-old man in Tustin
Show More
Pet adoption center in LA County to waive fees on Saturday
TIME Person of the Year 2019 announced
California considers calling THC in pot a risk to moms-to-be
Gunmen may have targeted Jewish market in NJ shooting
Person struck, killed by Metro train in South LA
More TOP STORIES News