be localish

Chicago alley lined with bright murals on West Side

By Jesse Kirsch
CHICAGO -- In Chicago, alleys are quintessential neighborhood features. Now, one such alleyway is going beyond the usual function, turning into a colorful art exhibit!

"This is unique opportunity to try something new," said Alex Nakonechny, who is developing the group of West Side homes where the project has come to life.

The houses under construction in the 2500 block of West Polk Street, known collectively as "The 12," all feature a unique mural on their garage doors. So far 15 murals are visible ,and Nakonechny said another 15 will eventually be painted with the rest of the development's construction on the northern side of the alley.

"It is the first of its kind that I can think of, especially in Chicago, where one developer has brought 30 artists together," said Chicago Truborn gallery owner Sara Dulkin.

"One alley you can see them all," added Dulkin, who collaborated with Nakonechny to recruit the featured artists.

Nakonechny sees The 12 as an opportunity to reimagine use of Chicago's alleys, moving beyond just parking and trash cans, perhaps to be used for block parties, for example.

"It's bringing a lot of color and vibrancy to the neighborhood," added Dulkin.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagotri taylorartlocalish show (lsh)mural artsreal estatealleylocalishwlsbe localish
BE LOCALISH
Gardena French fries business takes off during pandemic
Watch #BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals special with Tory Johnson
#BeLocalish Holiday Deals & Steals
SoCal entrepreneur designs socially-friendly mask
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California playgrounds can open under updated stay-home order
LA County could get first doses of COVID-19 vaccine next week
UK investigates possible allergic reactions to COVID-19 shot
New White House offer adds $600 checks to COVID-19 relief
Biden formally introduces his pick for Pentagon chief
Companies Newsom founded get nearly $3M in fed funding, data shows
VIDEO: Series of violent crashes on 60 FWY in Rowland Heights
Show More
McDonald's Happy Meals could get more expensive next year
President-elect? GOP may wait for January to say Biden won
Krispy Kreme's 'Day of the Dozens' is this weekend
Mother says son fatally shot by deputy while holding sandwich, not gun
Companies working on 'COVID passports' for vaccine rollout
More TOP STORIES News