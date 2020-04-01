localish

This student wanted to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing

Many people have begun to unpack their Christmas decorations to stand in solidarity with one another during the COVID-19 pandemic. This student was among them, using his Christmas decorations to bring joy to his neighborhood despite physical distancing due to COVID-19.
