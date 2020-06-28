Sugar Land truck driver turned baker hopes his story will inspire children in the Black community

SUGAR LAND, Texas -- Mark Linen fell in love with baking when he was a child, sitting in the kitchen with his mom. Now years later, he is finally following his dream.

"It's my passion and that passion reflects in everything I bake," Linen said.

The truck driver from Sugar Land, Texas was inspired in 2019 when he heard Steve Harvey talk about finding your passion.

Linen knew he wanted to do something with sweet treats, and created his own business called "Brotha Bakes."

Linen created his logo in his image and said, "I want a young Black child to walk into a store one day and see a logo on a jar that resembles them. That's important to me."

You can shop Brotha Bakes at brothabakes.com.
