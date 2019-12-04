Camera Shop Has Served 120 Years of Photographers

The Central Camera store in downtown Chicago has become the heart of a photography community through 120 years of operation and three generations of family ownership.

Owner Don Flesch said Central Camera is more than just a successful boutique. It's a family legacy.


"I've waited on some people who knew grandpa, and he died in 1933," Flesch said. "Many customers come in second- and third-generations."

Flesch said his business has thrived as one of the only camera retail store options but he wishes that more stores had remained open.


"Camera business has shrunk the last number of years," Flesch said. "There used to be close to 11,000 retail camera stores in the United States. As of about last month, there's 206."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
localish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
SoCal weather: Scattered rain expected throughout Wednesday
Bail bondsman fatally shot at Moreno Valley hotel; gunman sought
Residential street flooded after water trunk line bursts in Arleta
Angels reach deal to purchase Angel Stadium for $325M
Marine arrested after bringing in undocumented immigrants, officials said
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Rain creating dangerous driving conditions across SoCal
Show More
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
Dunk denied! What will NBA do after blown call on Harden shot?
Ex-school cop in training gets prison for raping 12-year-old girl
Cancer patient's wish to go to Disneyland one last time granted
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
More TOP STORIES News