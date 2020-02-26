food

Delicious Woodfire Pizza Cooked in a Parking Lot!

Tucked inside a liquor store parking lot in Silverlake, CA, you'll find an old pick-up truck with an authentic, old school wood-fire oven.

This is Elio's Woodfire Pizza! Elio Lopez started the business in 2019.

He's always worked in restaurants, and pizza-making is his expertise. Once he decided to begin selling pizzas in a parking lot, word about his delicious, crispy pizzas quickly spread throughout the community.

At 700 degrees, Lopez can churn out a pizza in just 2-3 minutes, selling an average of 100-150 pizzas nightly.

"We like the concept of supporting local businesses, but the food is what really just makes us want to come back," said customer Karla Ek. Visit Elios Wood Fire Pizza for more info.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
los angelesfoodpizzabite sizelocalishfyi pizzasecretly awesome
FOOD
$45 Peking duck feast
Snickers in a burger? Salt and sweet heaven.
Chicago Celebrates Paczki Day!
Unlock 'Chewie mode' on Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Trump holds news conference on coronavirus US threat
Coronavirus: OC officials declare local health emergency
Milwaukee shooting at Molson Coors leaves fatalities, injuries, mayor says
Lexi Altobelli gets internship at sports agent's company, fulfilling Kobe's wish
Korean Air flight attendant reportedly diagnosed with coronavirus after LA flight
Massive fire at Carson refinery contained after explosion
OC man speaks out after video captures standoff with ICE agents
Show More
Belizean artist comes to LA honoring Kobe Bryant with paintings
Carson refinery fire sparks concerns over air quality, gas prices increase
OC Supervisors join fight to block Costa Mesa coronavirus quarantine site
Legendary jazz singer keeps the history of jazz and blues alive in Leimert Park
10,000 celebrate their new citizenship 1 week before Super Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News