Carson Wentz uplifts Philly community via Thy Kingdom Crumb food truck

Thy Kingdom Crumb is a Philadelphia food truck delivering free meals to any and everyone.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz and his brother Zach launched the food truck in partnership with their pastor at Connect Church.

The mission behind the meals is to give people a place to gather. There are games and music set up. They also include a side helping of spiritual conversation if the guests are interested. The hope is to spread the word of God with every meal.

According to their website, Thy Kingdom Crumb exists to demonstrate the love of God and to infuse His hope by feeding people and uplifting communities.

Thy Kingdom Crumb | Facebook | Instagram
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiaphiladelphiaphiladelphia eaglesall goodcarson wentzlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Storm drops heavy downpours on SoCal
Trump administration tightens food stamp work requirements
Big rig accident shuts down NB 710 connector to 60 in East LA
LIVE | Trump's 'misconduct' takes center stage at hearing
LAPD officer on leave after allegedly fondling corpse
SoCal burn areas prep for flooding as rain approaches
SoCal rain: Drivers in OC see slight traffic delays
Show More
Millions spent to tackle homeless issue, but no improvement, officials say
N.J. bill would require students to learn cursive in schools
Health program offers free HIV prevention drug to uninsured
Compton residents still dealing with pothole-filled streets
SoCal stores ready for holiday tamale rush
More TOP STORIES News