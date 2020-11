Oakland-based 'Cat Town' is a cat-sized city for rescue pets

OAKLAND, Calif. -- Cat Town in Oakland, California is unique and not just because it's a cat-sized city built for furry occupants. In addition to the scaled-down models of popular Oakland landmarks, Cat Town has also taken traditional cages out of the equation. They house rescue cats in "studios" and even have a "quiet zone" for stressed cats.Their goal is to reduce the euthanasia rate in the city of Oakland and the surrounding Bay Area. They do so by providing a calm and welcoming environment for stray cats and anyone looking to adopt a pet.Cat Town is open to the public with available appointment times as well, taking great care to match people with the perfect cat for them.Visit here for more information.