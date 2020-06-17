localish

A National Teapot Show?!

With tea being second only to water as the most popular drink in the world, it's no wonder that it's inspiring the imagination of artists nationwide. The National Teapot Show has been held for over 30 years at Cedar Creek Gallery in Creedmoor, North Carolina. A bastion for fine craft, the gallery has served as a focal point for travelers in search of original handmade art. The show is held every three years and showcases the talents of artists across the United States and Canada. With only a portion being functional, these artists ask what makes a teapot a teapot, while showing off the beauty of their craft.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
creedmoorlocalish show (lsh)stroke of geniuslocalishwtvd
LOCALISH
Urban farm feeds vulnerable residents during COVID-19
14-year-old South Side native graduates with master's degree
Clowns help 4-year-old celebrate his victory over cancer
Meet the queen of commercials!
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Officer who fatally shot Rayshard Brooks charged with felony murder
1 teen killed, 1 hurt in shooting at party in San Bernardino
Glendale woman surprised to find Amazon package full of opioids
Santa Ana man, 82, recounts hourslong kidnapping ordeal
Man arrested, charged in serial rapes in IE
Riverside County inmate pleaded for help before death, video shows
SoCal family devastated by COVID-19 seeks lung transplant for their mom
Show More
VIDEO: Woman drives through crowd of protesters in West Hollywood
FACT CHECK: Trump on an AIDS vaccine that doesn't exist
Community leaders request renewed mask order in OC
As protests rage, changes for Aunt Jemima, Uncle Ben's brand
Teen found hanged to death outside Texas school
More TOP STORIES News