Adopt a graduating high school senior in Morgan Hill

MORGAN HILL, Calif. -- South Bay mother Andrea Guevara found a fun way to celebrate the achievements of high school seniors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"During this time, it kind of feels like we're forgotten," high school senior Angeline Madriaga shares.

"We worked for the past 12 years to lead up to this moment," Sobrato High School senior Kira Levandoski said.

Guevara wanted to fill the void.

Drawing inspiration from an idea she saw in other communities, she created a Facebook page to help make sure that all graduates are celebrated. The Adopt a High School Senior page connects graduating students with members of the community.

After filling out a form and listing some of their favorite things, graduates are treated to gifts by their new "adoptive" families.
