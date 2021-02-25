localish

Celebrating Black-owned businesses across America

NEW YORK -- Across America, extraordinary Black-owned businesses are breaking down barriers, celebrating vibrant cultures, and working to revitalize communities.

In this episode, were taking a look at just a few of these incredible small businesses making a difference, like fashion designers who bring the exhilarating power of African Ankara prints to New York Fashion week, or two 9-year-old twin sisters who started their own makeup company.

Join entrepreneur and furniture designer Roxy Te as we explore these small businesses and so much more on this episode of Secretly Awesome! Sponsored by Hiscox Insurance.

Want to find more Secretly Awesome small businesses you can support? Visit: http://bit.ly/LocalishBusiness.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorksmall businessblack history monthblack owned businesslocalishsecretly awesome
LOCALISH
Former KKK Member and Muslim Refugee Become Friends
Hungover? Beauty tips to get you through the day
Rising Texas artist starts female-owned record label
Mom volunteers to be mother of the bride for lgbtq+ couples
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates