localish inspire

Bubble wrap artist creates masterpieces bubble by bubble

NEW YORK -- Bradley Hart has made portraits of everyone from Marilyn Monroe to Kurt Cobain-- but these are not your average works of art! He makes each and everyone out of bubble wrap, filling each individual bubble with paint by hand.

"I load thousands of syringes with paint in preparation to begin the injection," Bradley says, "I've done portraits on the likes of Marilyn Monroe, Kurt Cobain Michael Jackson, David Bowie, John Lennon." Around his studio, you can see his most recent project in the background: A huge portrait of Notorious B.I.G.


But Bradley's inspiration to start using bubble wrap as a medium might surprise you. "Living with multiple sclerosis, and needing to be injecting myself every other day with disease-modifying medications in my thighs, I guess the concept of syringes and needles were in the back of my mind."

GET INSPIRED: Watch more Localish here!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorkartlocalish inspirearts & culturelocalish show (lsh)localish
LOCALISH INSPIRE
Neighbors get stranded truck drivers a hot meal
Jesse Tyler Ferguson on the Magic of Storytelling
Military dad surprises daughter with emotional homecoming
Grandson brings grandma on epic bucket list trip
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
California COVID-19 cases decline: 3 reasons why
Budget committee advances relief bill with 3rd stimulus check
EMT struggling to pay family bills after parents hospitalized with COVID
US surpasses 500K confirmed COVID-19 deaths
Newsom gives update on CA's vaccination efforts
Father-to-be killed, brother hurt when gender reveal device explodes
LAUSD parents planning Zoom blackout to call for schools to reopen
Show More
NASA releases stunning new video of rover landing on Mars
Deputies searching for missing hiker in Angeles National Forest
LAUSD announces app to coordinate coronavirus factors
Orange County expands COVID vaccine eligibility
LA County gas price average rises for 33rd time in 34 days
More TOP STORIES News