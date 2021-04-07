localish

Cellist Aijee Evans will blow you away with her street performances

By Amanda Brady
PHILADELPHIA -- Aijee Evans started street performing in Philadelphia when she was just 14-year-old.

Music has always been her passion and she gravitated toward the cello when she first heard her music teacher play the instrument.


From that moment, she knew she was going to be a cellist. She is classically trained and performs at weddings and other events.

But she loves to take her cello to the streets, where she livens things up with unexpected hits from R&B, rock, gospel, and pop.


You can find her performing across the city of Philadelphia. Check out her Instagram @aijeecello to see where she will pop up next or to book her for a one-of-a-kind performance.

