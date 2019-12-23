holiday shopping

This Mochi Shop in Little Tokyo Is 117 Years Old!

By
Fugetsu-Do Confectionary is the oldest shop in Little Tokyo, 117 years old, and works around the clock during the holiday season to fill the orders. They are the biggest producers of Japanese mochi through the holiday season in Los Angeles. The mochi is prepared overnight so that customers get it fresh in the morning. Their mochi is widely loved because of it's traditional taste, made of sweet bean paste. This family business has been passed down through four generations.
