localish

Check out this Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant

CHICAGO -- A Korean-Mexican fusion restaurant in Chicago's Ukrainian Village is continuing to feed those in need! TaKorea Cocina's owner Robert Magiet has provided food for individuals and families since the summer. In turn, the Magiet spearheaded West Town Feeds movement. Its goal is to provide 50 to 100 hot meals a day to neighbors experiencing homelessness. Many surrounding restaurants have collaborated with Magiet to provide meals for free. "Our goal is to continue to provide hot meals for many months, if not years, to come," said Magiet. Last week, Jason Vincent, owner of Giant in Logan Square, donated his food truck for a week to deliver hot foods to the homeless. Magiet and his team offer hot foods Tuesday through Sunday.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoukrainian villagewest townall goodlocalishwls
LOCALISH
This mural was a gift from local artists in Southeast Los Angeles
Artist Moncho says art is like another language
Muralist gives back with his art
Teen artist gains recognition from Kamala Harris
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County updates COVID vaccine eligibility list
FBI warned of violent 'war' at Capitol before riot: Report
LIVE: CA health sec. updates stay-at-home orders
Law enforcement preparing for possible armed protest at CA Capitol
Ventura County hospitals adding storage space for bodies
Deputies fatally shoot woman, 91, armed with shotgun
Disneyland to host OC's 1st massive vaccination site
Show More
Feds considering sedition, conspiracy charges for Capitol rioters
Persons of interest sought in attack at Trump rally in downtown LA
Retired deputy shoots, wounds armed driver in Santa Clarita
US asking states to vaccinate everyone over 65
Trump takes no responsibility for riot, visits Texas
More TOP STORIES News