It smells like BBQ. It looks like BBQ. Does it taste like BBQ?
We're talking about 100% vegan BBQ from Houston Sauce Pit, a food truck that started in January 2020!
Believe it or not, the customers we spoke with said you can't taste a difference! Menu items include a beef substitute made from a soy protein, a sausage substitute made from a pea protein and your traditional sides like potato salad, beans, pickles, and onions. Check out this edition of "Bite-Size" to see why vegan BBQ is making waves in Texas!
Vegan BBQ Place Stuns Texans with Deliciousness
