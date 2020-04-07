Checking in with Enoteca Maria: Grandmothers of the World

ST. GEORGE, Staten Island -- At Enoteca Maria grandmas run the kitchen. More than 30 grandmas, or nonnas, cook the cuisines of their ancestors. Enoteca Maria Owner Jody Scaravella is well aware of Nonna Maria's added touch. "Professional chefs do a great job imitating different dishes. In my opinion, these ladies are the source," he said. "They're the vessels that carry this culture forward."

But with the onset of the coronavirus epidemic, the restaurant had to close. We check in with Owner Jody Scaravella who is doing everything to keep his employees paid and even making free meals for first responders. For more information visit: http://www.enotecamaria.com/
