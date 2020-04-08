Checking in with Fresno's Batter Up Pancakes

Fresno, Calif. -- Last year Localish visited Batter Up Pancakes in Fresno, California to try and complete the pancake challenge. Now, we're checking in with the owner of this beloved local restaurant on a more serious note to see how they're handing a challenge of their own."This is so much more than just a job, or just a pancake. It's a home to so many people," says manager, Cristina Colla. While they have had to cut employee hours to a skeleton crew in order to keep the doors open, they have had overwhelming support from the community. You can help by ordering food to go. #BeLocalish