Checking in with homeroom mac and cheese

Oakland, Calif. -- In February of 2019, Localish featured Homeroom Mac and Cheese, a beloved restaurant in Oakland, California known for crafting deliciously decadent mac and cheese creations. We're checking in to see how the coronavirus epidemic has changed their business and what they're doing to overcome some of the challenges presented in these difficult times.

"Honestly, I think the biggest thing is just keep being a customer," said founder and CEO, Erin Wade, "...because that's why we stayed open, was really for our community." While the sit-down portion of Homeroom Mac and Cheese had to be closed, they also have a take-out counter that has been taking orders nonstop since the pandemic forced businesses in that area to close.

The restaurant has been able to keep their staff employed by spreading out their hours working in the take out restaurant, and while it's not a perfect solution, Wade is hopeful that any little bit counts. The community can help by ordering take out and buying gift cards for future use.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oaklandsmall businessfoodmore in commonlocalish bay arearestaurantbe localishlocalish
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19: 84 residents evacuated from Riverside nursing home
COVID-19 pandemic: Is California's 'peak' coming next week?
Garcetti orders employees, customers of LA businesses to wear masks
Bernie Sanders suspends presidential campaign
SoCal storm: Rain, snow continue on Wednesday
California to receive more than 200M masks per month
COVID-19 update: LA County opens 2 new testing sites
Show More
OC janitorial wholesale company explains supply shortage
How to make famous churros from Disneyland, Walt Disney World
Saugus man accused of assaulting his mom over toilet paper
Intel report warned of coronavirus crisis as early as November
Some SoCal doctors to begin new rapid testing to detect COVID-19 immunity
More TOP STORIES News