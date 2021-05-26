localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking the best cheesesteak in Delaware/New Jersey

By Amanda Brady
Cheesesteak Madness Episode 4: Best cheesesteak in Del/NJ

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

Meatheadz, Donkey's Place, Zoagies, and Scalessa's My Way Old School Italian Kitchen face off this week.


Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

The winner of the DEl/NJ district will move on to face Phil and Jim's in the semi-finals of cheesesteak madness.

Who will come out victorious?
