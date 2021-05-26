localish food

Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: Picking Philadelphia's best cheesesteak. A winner is crowned!

By Amanda Brady
Cheesesteak Madness Tournament: The Finale

Philadelphia, Pa -- Jim Pappas is on a journey to find the ultimate cheesesteak in the Philadelphia region.

He has eaten more than 800 cheesesteaks and has narrowed it down to the best 16.

To make the final call, he's enlisted the services of three other cheesesteak experts: Mark Twersky (Corporate Chef), Amigo Dan Matassino (Eaten over 100 different cheesesteaks), and Diane Farina (Event Coordinator).

Together, they will bite their way through the competition eliminating the steaks that just don't hold up.

In this episode a winner is crowned and earns the title of having the best cheesesteak in Philadelphia

Cleavers, Tony Joe's House of Great Eats, Donkey's Place and Phil and Jim's face off for the ultimate title.

Who will come out victorious?
LOCALISH FOOD
