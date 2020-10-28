localish

Nonprofit Chicago boxing club gets new facility to give students safe space: a former church

By Justyna Syska
CHICAGO -- After a career as a professional boxer and working as a classroom teacher, Jamyle Cannon combined his two passions and founded The Bloc on Chicago's West Side.

"The Bloc spreads the love of boxing to provide resources and opportunities to Chicago communities," Cannon said.

For years, the nonprofit operated out of makeshift spaces converted into temporary workout rooms.

Earlier this year, they were finally given a new facility to house their boxing gym and study spaces: a former church.

"It's the coolest boxing gym I've ever been in," said Corey Rowland, who works as a youth mentor at The Bloc.

Cannon said he started The Bloc boxing gym after realizing the amount of talent on the city's West Side. Boxing also inspires confidence and teaches motivation, he added.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagohumboldt parkboxingall goodnonprofitlocalishwls
LOCALISH
Market on wheels brings fresh produce to communities in need
Long Island woman is shearing animals across the country
Prasek's Family Smokehouse is a must stop for its smoked meats!
Tie-dying joggers encourage children with autism to volunteer
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How would a CA curfew work? UC doctor weighs in
LA County officials to enact curfew amid COVID surge
CA family accused of acting 'Black' in 'white neighborhood'
Trump pays $3 million for recount of 2 Wisconsin counties
Judge orders US to stop expelling children who cross border
Angry OC residents demand that COVID closures be lifted
Street vendor gives away 100 free meals weekly in East Hollywood
Show More
Pfizer: COVID-19 shot 95% effective, seeking clearance soon
'MasterChef Junior' star Ben Watkins dies at 14 of cancer
Walmart announces free Thanksgiving dinner for everyone
CA COVID-19 survivor finally sees newborn baby after 1 month
Mountain lion cubs adopted by zoo after orphaned by CA wildfires
More TOP STORIES News