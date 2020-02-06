bite size

Chicago Sandwich Shop Takes Classic Sandwiches to the Next Level

CHICAGO -- This Chicago spot adds finesse to lunchtime favorites like the BLT, buffalo chicken and Reuben sandwiches.

The Fat Shallot takes classic sandwiches and adds small but delightful twists.

"We kind of came up with 'Fat Shallot' as kind of a play on 'Big Onion,' which is a nickname for the city of Chicago," said Co-Owner Sam Barron.

Barron said their restaurant is known for making big, hearty, flavorful sandwiches.

"We kind of thought a shallot represented our brand better," he said. "A little bit more gourmet, a little bit more special."
