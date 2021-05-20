localish

Chicago high school senior publishes children's book in honor of educators

By Yukare Nakayama
EMBED <>More Videos

Chicago senior publishes children's book in honor of educators

CHICAGO, Ill -- A Chicago high school senior at St. Rita of Cascia published a children's book called "Teacher Legion Heroes of the Universe" honoring educators.

"I just wanted to shine a light on educators because I feel like they are terribly undervalued," Kyle James said.


He said his mother, Takeshi James, was his biggest motivator. She too is an educator and published a children's book that encourages young children to reach for their dreams and help others get to theirs, too. Her book is called "From Her Eyes."

James said his book is in comic form and displays 11 different types of educators with superpowers. He said it took him only three days to write while on a Kairos retreat. The children's book was published in April.

"It's just a blessing to call him my son and but most importantly to say that I'm his mom," she said.


Kyle James will be playing football and attending the University of Chicago next fall. He said all his success couldn't have been made possible if it weren't for his mother and many other educators who have helped him along the way.

"I just really want people to have a much greater admiration for teachers and school staff in general," he said.

You can find "Teacher Legion Heroes of the Universe" and "From Her Eyes" at Barnes & Nobles, Amazon and Target.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear south sidelocalishwls
LOCALISH
Viral TikTok beekeeper scoops up bees with her hands
Chicago senior publishes children's book in honor of educators
Leaving a legacy: The new faces of the Gandhi District
Hot stuff: Namkeen's fried chicken blends Nashville and Pakistan
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 more apparent car shootings reported on 91 Freeway in OC, IE
Israel, Hamas agree to cease-fire to end bloody war
13-year-old girl says she was bullied, beaten during PE class
Missing hiker rescued after 5-day ordeal in Angeles National Forest
Will CA workplaces soon get rid of mask, distancing rules?
Girl who foiled would-be kidnapper used tactic seen on 'Law & Order'
Mexican police find chilling evidence at possible serial killer's home
Show More
Rep. Tim Ryan's impassioned remarks about Jan. 6 commission go viral
Biden signs bill aimed at addressing rise in anti-Asian hate crimes
LA County sheriff to name deputies involved in shootings within 30 days
1 dies off San Diego coast in apparent smuggling attempt
7 charged with homicide in death of soccer legend Diego Maradona
More TOP STORIES News